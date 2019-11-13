Apple discontinues 15-inch MacBook Pro as 16-inch now available

Alongside the launch of the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has officially discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has been hotly anticipated, and as expected, it delivers a return to the scissor switch keyboard. It also features up to 64GB of RAM, new six-speaker system, and more alongside the larger display.

With all the improvements to its largest Pro notebook, Apple has discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

But while the 15-inch MacBook Pro isn’t available anymore in new condition from the company, it’s still available as certified refurbished from Apple. Meanwhile, if for whatever reason you’re not wanting to pick up the 16-inch MacBook Pro, we’re likely to see great discounts from retailers with the remaining stock of the 15-inch models from Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

For all the details on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, check out our announcement coverage as well as a dive into the changes with Apple SVP Phil Schiller.

