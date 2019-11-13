Apple announces new 16-inch MacBook Pro: scissor switch ‘Magic Keyboard’, louder speakers, $2399

Apple today announced the new high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro which replaces the existing 15-inch lineup. The new MacBook Pro heralds the return of scissor switch keyboard with a ‘Magic Keyboard’, a six-speaker system, up to 8-core processor, and up to 64 GB RAM.

The new keyboard brings back a physical Escape key and 1mm of key travel. You can configure the new MacBook Pro with up to 8 TB of SSD storage. The new MacBook Pro is available today, starting at $2399.

In a statement, Apple VP Tom Boger described the new MacBook Pro as featuring a “larger display, blazing-fast performance, the biggest battery possible, the best notebook keyboard ever, awesome speakers and massive amounts of storage”.

The new 16-inch screen features a resolution of 3072×1920 which means it is higher density panel at 226 pixels-per-inch.

The new Magic Keyboard offers a physical Escape key, an inverted T arrow key arrangement along with the Touch Bar. Apple says the new keyboard features an Apple-designed rubber dome, with 1mm of travel and a stable feel. Obviously, many customers are glad to say goodbye to the uncomfortable/unreliable butterfly keyboard design.

Apple says it has improved the thermal performance of the new laptop which helps sustain CPU and GPU running at full speed for longer. The new models feature 6- and 8-core CPUs and up to 64 GB RAM. The new baseline GPUs offer up to 2.1 times faster graphics performance than the previous standard configuration.

Apple is claiming the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is the first notebook in the world to offer an 8 TB option for internal storage. As standard, the new MacBook Pro comes with 512 GB SSD — double the previous generation.

The new MacBook Pro chassis also houses a new speaker design “to bring musicians, podcasters and video editors the most advanced audio experience ever”.

You can order the new MacBook Pro today from the Apple Online Store. It will be in stores later this week.

