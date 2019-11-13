Apple adds new Podcasts Connect tools for releasing new shows and more

In an email to podcasters this evening, Apple has announced a handful of changes coming to the Apple Podcasts platform. There are new features for managing show launches, image specifications, and more.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple is adding new options for controlling the launch of new shows with support for hiding podcasts while being reviewed for approval:

You can now hide shows while being reviewed for approval. This way you can easily manage the launch of new shows directly from Podcasts Connect. Simply select Hide Podcast after submitting it for review — this action will not impact or delay the feed’s review process. When approved, you can then select Unhide Podcast and allow up to 24 hours for your show to become searchable on Apple Podcasts.

Elsewhere, Apple says that it has updated the aspect ratio and size requirements for images use for host and guests images in the Podcasts apps. Here are Apple’s requirements:

3:4 aspect ratio

Size: 1080 pixels wide x 1440 pixels tall preferred

Format: PNG or JPG

Fit the entire face of the person within the image

Do not crop face, ears, or chin

Leave padding between edge of the image and the face

Subject should face and look into the camera

Use simple, non-distracting backgrounds

Avoid typography and logos

Avoid other faces in the image background

Last but not least, Apple says that podcasters should be aware of the following periods of delayed submission activity for new shows:

November 22 to December 2

December 23 to January 2

You can learn more on Podcasts Connect.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: