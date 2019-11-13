Apple releases second developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2

Apple today has released the second developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2, following yesterday’s release of the second beta of iOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1. Apple does not specify what’s new in the update, but it likely focuses on performance improvements, security updates, and bug fixes.
Developers can update to the latest beta through System Preferences if they’re already enrolled in the Beta Program. A public beta release should be available later this week.
macOS 10.15.2 is the successor to macOS 10.15.1, which included new Siri privacy settings, new emoji, and more. Apple hasn’t specified what changes are included in macOS 10.15.2, but the update likely focuses on under-the-hood improvements.
Notice any major changes in today’s update? Be sure to let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.
