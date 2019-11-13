Apple releases second developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2

Developers can update to the latest beta through System Preferences if they’re already enrolled in the Beta Program. A public beta release should be available later this week.

macOS 10.15.2 is the successor to macOS 10.15.1, which included new Siri privacy settings, new emoji, and more. Apple hasn’t specified what changes are included in macOS 10.15.2, but the update likely focuses on under-the-hood improvements.

