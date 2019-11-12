Apple releases second developer beta of iOS 13.3, more

Apple today has released the second developer beta of iOS 13.3 today, following last week’s release of the first beta. tvOS 13.3 beta 2 is also now available, alongside watchOS 6.1.1.

iOS 13.3 includes a new option in Settings to disable the Memoji keyboard from always appearing alongside the emoji keyboard. Communication Limits are also now available through Screen Time, allowing you to set limits based on your contacts.

Meanwhile, tvOS 13.3 includes a new option to bring back the “Up Next” queue to the top shelf area for the TV app. To change the setting, update to tvOS 13.3. Then, go into the Settings app, select Apps, then select the TV app. With tvOS 13, the top shelf area started showing previews for movies and TV shows, but the “Up Next” queue is more useful for many people.

Last week, Apple released iOS 13.2.2 to the public with improvements for background app performance and more. The update also included fixes for cellular connectivity bugs, Safari, Exchange support in Mail, and more.

