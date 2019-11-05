What’s new in iOS 13.3 developer beta 1?

Apple today released the first developer beta of iOS 13.3, as well as iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and watchOS 6.1.1. Read on as we roundup all of the changes in these latest updates.

One of the biggest issues in iOS 13.2 is RAM management problem that is causing applications to be killed when running in the background. Early tests indicate that iOS 13.3 does solve this problem, at least to a certain degree. We’ll have to dive deeper to learn more, and it’s likely that further improvements will come with subsequent iOS 13.2 betas.

Spot any major changes in the first developer beta of iOS 13.3? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

  • Apparent fix for iOS 13.2 RAM management problems, though there are mixed reports

  • A new option in Settings to disable the Memoji keyboard from always appearing:

  • Communication Limits now available through Screen Time, allowing you to set limits based on your contacts.

  • Updated Apple Watch icon is back:

