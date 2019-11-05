Apple today released the first developer beta of iOS 13.3, as well as iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and watchOS 6.1.1. Read on as we roundup all of the changes in these latest updates.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

One of the biggest issues in iOS 13.2 is RAM management problem that is causing applications to be killed when running in the background. Early tests indicate that iOS 13.3 does solve this problem, at least to a certain degree. We’ll have to dive deeper to learn more, and it’s likely that further improvements will come with subsequent iOS 13.2 betas.

Spot any major changes in the first developer beta of iOS 13.3? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

What’s new in iOS 13.3 developer beta 1?

Apparent fix for iOS 13.2 RAM management problems, though there are mixed reports

iOS 13.3 Beta seems like it fixes the apps reloading / RAM management issue. I have opened 32 apps and have not had one reload yet on iPhone 11 Pro Max — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) November 5, 2019

Quick followup on the RAM management / App reloading…. Opened 32 apps and if you go quickly into them they do not reload. Then tried after a few minutes and I do get some reloads. It’s almost as if there is a timeout to remove it from memory and close the app in the background — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) November 5, 2019

A new option in Settings to disable the Memoji keyboard from always appearing:

Communication Limits now available through Screen Time, allowing you to set limits based on your contacts.

Updated Apple Watch icon is back:

Apple finally fixed this back in iOS 13.3 beta https://t.co/h1yvQ93hUx — Zac Hall (@apollozac) November 5, 2019