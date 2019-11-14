New Apple Pay promo prepares you for the holidays with 75% off cards from Snapfish

As we approach the holiday season, this week’s Apple Pay promotion helps you prepare. Apple is offering 75% off cards from Snapfish when you checkout with Apple Pay.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

For those unfamiliar, Snapfish is a web-based photo sharing and printing platform. When you checkout via the iOS app with Apple Pay, and use promo cod PAYFASTER, you’ll secure 75 % off all cards. The promo runs from now through November 20.

Here are the terms and conditions:

Must use coupon code PAYFASTER to receive 75% off all cards in the Snapfish app. Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on November 20, 2019, while supplies last. All taxes and shipping fees apply. Offer applies to mail-order purchases only and cannot be used for in-store pickup. Coupon code may be used an unlimited number of times.

Apple has regularly held Apple Pay promotions as a way to drive adoption of the service, specifically in iOS applications. Last week, Apple offered $10 off StubHub orders when you purchased using Apple Pay.

You can download the Snapfish app on the App Store to get started. Learn more about Apple Pay in our complete guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: