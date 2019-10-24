Latest Apple Pay promotion offers $10 off StubHub purchases

Apple has announced its latest Apple Pay promotion. This week, the company is offering $10 off purchases from StubHub when you checkout using Apple Pay.

If you use Apple Pay in the StubHub app, simply enter code PAYFASTER during checkout to receive $10 off your purchase of $100 or more. Apple says this promotion helps you “get ready for tip off.”

Here are the terms and conditions:

To redeem, enter code PAYFASTER at checkout. Offer valid on a single order, excluding gift cards. Must check out using Apple Pay in the StubHub app by October 31, 2019. Offer redeemable once in the U.S. only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Apple has regularly held Apple Pay promotions as a way to drive adoption of the service, specifically in iOS applications. Last week, Apple offered $5 off Instacart orders when you used Apple Pay in the app.

You can download the StubHub app on the App Store to get started. Learn more about Apple Pay in our complete guide. Earlier this week, new data suggested that Apple Pay has surpassed Starbucks to become the largest mobile payment platform in the United States.

