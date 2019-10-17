Apple’s newest Apple Pay promotion offers $5 off orders from Instacart

Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion today. This time, the deal offers $5 off when you place an order for groceries with Instacart.

When you place an Instacart order for $35 or more and use Apple Pay at checkout in the Instacart app for iOS, you’ll receive $5 off your order. This promotion runs from today through October 20th, Apple says.

Here are the full terms of the deal:

$5 discount is subject to availability and requires a $35 minimum order. Offer valid on one order made through Instacart of $35 or more, using Apple Pay. Offer valid through Instacart app only, not valid on orders made through other delivery apps. Service fee and taxes apply; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products.

Apple has regularly held Apple Pay promotions as a way to drive adoption of the service, specifically in iOS applications. For instance, in August, Apple celebrated the back to school season with exclusive Apple Pay deals.

Learn more about Apple Pay in our complete guide. The Instacart app is available on the App Store for free.

