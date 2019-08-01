Apple celebrates back to school with exclusive Apple Pay deals from 6 retailers

Apple has today kicked off its latest round of exclusive Apple Pay promos. This time, the promotion offers discounts from six different retailers for the next two weeks, celebrating the back to school shopping season.

Apple regularly offers weekly promotions for customers using Apple Pay. From now through August 14th, however, the company is taking things up a notch with six exclusive deals from major retailers:

Adidas – 20% off Apple Pay purchases in the adidas app.

– 20% off Apple Pay purchases in the adidas app. BJ’s Wholesale Club – $5 off when you spend $50 or more on BJs.com or in the app.

– $5 off when you spend $50 or more on BJs.com or in the app. Shutterfly – $25 off when you spend $25 or more in the Shutterfly app with promo code APPLE25.

– $25 off when you spend $25 or more in the Shutterfly app with promo code APPLE25. Oakley – $25 off your next purchase when you spend $100 or more.

– $25 off your next purchase when you spend $100 or more. Plae – 20% off when you spend $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY20.

– 20% off when you spend $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY20. TOMS – 15% off Apple Pay purchases on TOMS.com with promo code TOMSAPPLEPAY.

In order to lock-in these savings, be sure to check out using Apple Pay in each respective app or website, and enter any applicable promo code. The deals run from August 1st through August 14th, and are valid in the United States only.

Apple is also running its annual back to school hardware promotion, offering a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of a Mac or iPad. Also be sure to check out our full guide for all of the top tech for this year’s back to school period.

