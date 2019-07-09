Apple 2019 Back to School: Get free Beats headphones with iPad Air, iPad Pro, or Mac purchase

Apple has launched its 2019 Back to School deals with its typical promotion. The company will give students a free pair of Beats headphones when they buy an eligible Apple device.

For the first time, the promo includes the high-end Beats Studio 3 over-ear headphones, when buying an iMac or Mac notebook.

In addition to launching the 2019 Back to School campaign, Apple updated the MacBook Air with True Tone and the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Pro features Touch ID, Touch Bar, and 8th-generation Intel CPUs. The new Air is available for $999 to students, and the new Pro starts at $1199 with education pricing.

Depending on the on purchase, students can receive a free pair of Beats Studio 3, Beats Solo 3, or BeatsX.

If buying an iPad Pro or iPad, students can choose from either free BeatsX, free Beats Solo 3 Wireless, or a $199 credit against the purchase of Beats Studio 3.

To qualify for free Beats Studio 3 headphones, education customers can purchase any Mac apart from the Mac mini. This means any iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air (including the new Air and Pro models announced today).

The Free Beats promotion is in addition to the usual education discounts, which let students buy Apple hardware at 5-10% below the normal retail prices.

The deals are now live for Apple education customers in the United States; K-12 employees, higher-education faculty and students attending higher education institutions. Visit the Apple Store for education to get shopping.

