$1299 entry-level MacBook Pro now features 8th-gen Intel processors, Touch ID and Touch Bar

Apple has upgraded the entry-level $1299 MacBook Pro. The laptop now features the latest 8th-generation quad-core processors, and adds the Touch Bar for the first time. This means it also adds a Touch ID biometric sensor and the Apple T2 Security chip. The 13-inch Retina display now supports True Tone.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $1299, the same price as the previous model which lacked the Touch Bar entirely. It is also available to college students for $1199.

The entry-level configuration features a 1.4GHz Intel 8th-generation processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD. You can order the new MacBook Pro now from the Apple online store.

With the introduction of this model, Apple has retired the 12-inch MacBook. It also means that Apple no longer sells a MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro updated for back-to-school season PRESS RELEASE July 9, 2019

Students Can Purchase MacBook Air for $999 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,199

MacBook Air Retina display with True Tone. MacBook Air today starts at a lower price of $1,099 and features a stunning Retina display, now with True Tone. Cupertino, California — Apple today updated MacBook Air, adding True Tone to its Retina display for a more natural viewing experience, and lowering the price to $1,099, with an even lower price of $999 for college students. In addition, the entry-level $1,299 13-inch MacBook Pro has been updated with the latest 8th-generation quad-core processors, making it two times more powerful than before. It also now features Touch Bar and Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display and the Apple T2 Security Chip, and is available for $1,199 for college students. MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are also part of Apple’s Back to School promotion, which includes a pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones with the purchase of a qualifying Mac notebook or iMac. With their sleek, portable designs, Retina displays, great everyday performance, all-day battery life and running macOS, Mac notebooks have never been more popular in higher education, with Student Monitor data showing nearly 60 percent of US college notebook buyers own a Mac.1

“College students love the Mac — it’s the notebook they rely on from the dorm room to the classroom, and the No. 1 choice among higher education students,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing. “With a lower $999 student price for MacBook Air and the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with faster performance, Touch Bar and Touch ID at $1,199 for students, there’s never been a better time to bring a Mac to college.”

13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. Updated 13-inch MacBook Pro now features the latest processors for twice the performance, Touch Bar and Touch ID, and a True Tone Retina display. Updates to Apple’s Most Popular Notebooks for Students

MacBook Air features a thin and light design in three beautiful finishes, the convenience and security of Touch ID, an 8th-generation dual-core processor, immersive wide stereo sound and all-day battery life. Its stunning 13-inch Retina display now features True Tone that automatically adjusts the color temperature of the display for a more comfortable viewing experience. MacBook Air is designed to power through daily tasks, from email and web surfing, to photo editing and FaceTime calls, and at an even lower price, it’s the do-it-all notebook for consumers and students alike.

MacBook Air showing Group FaceTime call. Group FaceTime makes collaborating on projects easier than ever. The 13-inch MacBook Pro packs powerful processors, super-fast SSDs, all-day battery life and the best Mac notebook display ever into a portable 3-pound design. Today, the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro adds the latest quad-core processors for up to two times faster performance, Touch Bar and Touch ID, True Tone to the brilliant Retina display, the Apple T2 Security Chip and immersive stereo speakers with wide stereo sound, all at the same great starting price of $1,299, or $1,199 for college students. With all these powerful features, MacBook Pro is the perfect choice for students heading into college and looking for the notebook that will help power them through graduation and beyond.

MacBook Pro showing Redshift astronomy app. The Mac App Store features thousands of world-class education apps that make learning personal for every student. Apple’s Back to School Promotion Starts Today

The updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are part of Apple’s Back to School promotion starting today and available to higher education students, their parents, faculty, staff and home-school teachers through the Apple Education Store. The promotion includes a pair of qualifying Beats headphones with the purchase of any eligible Mac or iPad, as well as education discounts on qualifying Mac, iPad, AppleCare, select accessories and services.2

MacBook Air showing education document in Pages. Apple’s popular Back to School promotion is back with great savings for higher education students. macOS Catalina Coming this Fall

This fall, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro can be updated at no cost with macOS Catalina, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, packed with cool new features, fresh new apps and powerful new technology for developers. macOS Catalina comes with Apple’s popular entertainment apps — Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and the Apple TV app — and the all-new Sidecar feature enables users to extend their Mac desktop by using their iPad as a second display or as a high-precision input device. New security features keep users better protected and Voice Control lets users control their Mac entirely with their voice.

MacBook Pro with macOS Catalina. macOS Catalina introduces cool new features and fresh new apps. Pricing and Availability

MacBook Air starts at $1,099 and is available at $999 for college students. MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and is available at $1,199 for college students. Both are available today through apple.com, the Apple Store app and in select Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers later this week. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available online at apple.com/mac. Media

Images of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s four software platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

1 Student Monitor, Spring 2019 Report. 2 Promotion available in select markets.