Starbucks has long held the title of the most popular mobile payment platform in the United States. New data from eMarketer now shows that Apple Pay has surpassed Starbucks in the US as adoption of Apple’s platform continues to grow.

Starbucks adopted mobile payments relatively early on, and incentivized users with rewards and features such as ordering ahead. As such, Apple Pay and other mobile payment platforms have largely been playing catch up with Starbucks until now.

According to the eMarketer data, Apple Pay will reach 30.3 million users in the United States during 2019. Starbucks, on the other hand, will have 25.2 million users this year, followed by Google Pay at 12.1 million and Samsung Pay at 10.8 million.

eMarketer explains that Apple Pay has benefited from wider adoption of new point-of-sale systems with NFC built-in. The Starbucks app-based payment system uses barcodes rather than NFC, and thus it wasn’t affected by the slow roll out of new POS systems in the United States.

Starbucks itself has also adopted Apple Pay support in-store and in-app. For instance, in the Starbucks mobile app, you can use Apple Pay to reload your Starbucks virtual card.

One interesting thing to point out is that Google Pay and Samsung Pay are largely splitting the Android mobile payment market. If you combined the two, they would have over 20 million users, and also be nearing Starbucks:

“Apple Pay has benefited from the spread of new point-of-sale (POS) systems that work with the NFC signals Apple Pay runs on,” said eMarketer principal analyst Yory Wurmser. “The same trend should also help Google Pay and Samsung Pay, but they will continue to split the Android market.”

The data also suggests that total spending with mobile payments will near $100 billion this year, up more than 24 percent compared to 2018.

Total spending via proximity mobile payments will approach $100 billion this year in the US. That means that on average, a user will spend $1,545 per year using proximity mobile payments, up more than 24% over last year. Overall, the total number of people using proximity mobile payments in the US this year will grow 9.1% to 64.0 million. That represents nearly 30% of all US smartphone users.

Apple itself has heavily touted Apple Pay growth recently. During Apple’s last earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said that Apple Pay growth has surpassed PayPal in terms of transaction volume and new user growth. Apple will report its Q4 2019 earnings on October 30th.

You can read the full press release below. Do you use Apple Pay on a regular basis? Let us know down in the comments!

