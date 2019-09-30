Apple schedules fiscal Q4 2019 earnings release for October 30th

Apple has updated its Investor Relations webpage today to announce that it will report its Q4 2019 earnings on October 30th. Following the release of its Q4 earnings, AAPL will hold a call with investors and analysts at 2PM PT/5PM ET.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple announced its fiscal Q3 2019 earnings on July 30th, reporting revenue of $53.8 billion and profit of $10.04 billion. What is Apple forecasting for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019? Here’s the guidance it has provided:

Revenue between $61 billion and $64 billion

Gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent

Operating expenses between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion

Other income/(expense) of $200 million

Tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent

The Q4 2019 earnings release covers the first week of iPhone 11 availability, and we expect Apple to comment on the launch. That being said, the company no longer reports unit sales for any of its products. The full effect of the iPhone 11 also won’t show up in earnings results until Apple reports fiscal Q1 2020 numbers in January.

As is the case every quarter, Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website. We’ll have our own coverage right here at 9to5Mac, as well. The call will be held at 2PM PT/5PM ET with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that.