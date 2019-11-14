Logitech now rolling out HomeKit Secure Video support to Circle 2 Wired camera

Logitech has announced today that it is rolling out HomeKit Secure Video support to its popular Circle 2 Wired home security camera. With this update, users can tap into their iCloud storage to record and save security camera activity directly to iCloud.

Logitech first teased this update back in June, following Apple’s announcement of HomeKit Secure Video at WWDC. At the time, the company simply said the update would come “later this year.”

Currently, HomeKit Secure Video for the wired Circle 2 is available via a beta firmware update. Here’s how to convert your Circle 2 cloud storage to HomeKit Secure Video:

In the Logitech Circle app tap Settings. Tap Smart Home Integrations. Tap Apple HomeKit. You’ll see the list of cameras that are in the Circle app and the cameras that can support Homekit. Tap (Beta) Convert to support HomeKit Secure Video and follow the onscreen instructions.

HomeKit Secure Video allows users to securely record and store footage from security cameras in the Home app on iOS through iCloud. Apple touts the privacy benefits of the feature:

With HomeKit Secure Video, activity detected by supported cameras is privately analyzed by your home hub using on‑device intelligence to determine if people, pets, or cars are present. When important activity is detected, you and anyone you share your Home app with will receive a rich notification that lets you view the clip right from the Lock Screen.

Recorded video is available to view for ten days through the Home app. HomeKit Secure Video requires a 200GB or 2TB iCloud storage plan – though the recorded doesn’t count towards your data limits.

HomeKit Secure Video was first showcased at WWDC in June, with Apple teasing support from companies like Logitech, Eufy, and Netatmo.

If you don’t see this option in your Logi Circle app just yet, the update appears to be rolling out slowly, so be sure to keep checking throughout the day. Today’s update is available for the wired Logitech Circle 2 camera, which has become a popular choice among many HomeKit users as Logitech’s wireless model is not HomeKit compatible.

