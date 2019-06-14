Logitech plans to support HomeKit Secure Video with Circle 2 Wired later this year

When iOS 13 debuts later this fall, HomeKit video cameras will be able to work with a new security feature from Apple called HomeKit Secure Video. Apple highlighted upcoming support from select companies including Logitech, and now Logitech has confirmed that one of its existing products will be supported.

In a community forum post published today, Logitech promises HomeKit Secure Video will work with its existing Circle 2 Wired security cameras:

Circle 2 Wired Cameras will support HomeKit Secure Video with a free firmware update later this year – stay tuned for more details.

Logitech’s Circle 2 Wired camera already works with HomeKit today, and will be upgraded to work with HomeKit Secure Video before the end of 2019. Circle 2 Wire retails for $179.99; note that the wireless version is not HomeKit compatible.

HomeKit Secure Video will enhance the existing HomeKit security features, leveraging 200GB and 2TB iCloud storage subscriptions to save 10 days of video for no additional charge. Unlike existing HomeKit video features today, HomeKit Secure Video will use local HomePods, Apple TVs, or iPads to process and analyze video without requiring someone else’s server.

iOS 13 is currently in developer beta with a free public beta version coming in July. The new software will likely be finalized in September.

Via HomeKitHero (H/T Dave Zats)

Read More:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: