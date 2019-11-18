Monday’s best deals include various MacBook models from $700 at Amazon. You’ll also find AirPods 2 with wireless charging case for $150 and Black Friday pricing on ecobee thermostats from $139. All that and more is below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon discounts MacBook models from $700

Today only, Amazon offers Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $700. Free shipping is available for all. That’s good for nearly $600 off the original price. Our previous mention was at $750. You can upgrade to 512GB of storage for $900 (Orig. $1,599). Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Rakuten offers the latest Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $150. That’s down from the usual $199 price tag and typical $165 holiday advertised rate you’ll find at other retailers. This is also a match of our previous mention. The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast pairing. Great for a holiday gift this year or for yourself upgrading a mobile work setup. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Black Friday pricing live for ecobee

Black Friday pricing on ecobee’s latest SmartThermostat with Voice Control is now live at Amazon for $199. Today’s deal is a $50 price break from the regular going rate and a return to the Amazon all-time low price. We’ve only seen it this low once before, back on Prime Day 2019. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our hands-on review, where we called it “a very compelling option for many households.”

