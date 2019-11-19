Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular hits a new Amazon all-time low, plus a fresh Anker Gold Box is filled with accessories and more. You can also pick up Logitech’s Circle 2 with HomeKit compatibility at 2019’s best price. You’ll find all that and more below.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm for $199. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $300 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. While we know the GPS-only model is slated to hit $129 for Black Friday, the cellular model has largely been left out of the leaks. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and certainly worth your attention. Make sure to leverage your savings and pick up a new Watch band. Our roundup of the best options out there includes a wide range of styles starting at $5 for just about any look.

Want a larger display? Don’t forget, you can still save up to $350 off Apple Watch Series 4.

Anker’s Gold Box starts at just $11

Today only, Amazon is taking up to 32% off various Anker charging accessories. The deals start at $11. Our top pick is the PowerWave Base Qi Charger for $15. It typically sells for upwards of $22. This is a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s PowerWave Base delivers wireless Qi charging at up to 10W speeds. It departs from other offerings on the market today with its slim design and device-sized footprint. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

Logitech Circle 2 works with Apple’s new HomeKit Secure Video

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Circle 2 Indoor Smart Security Camera for $129. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer saves you 28%, matches the 2019 low, and is the best we’ve seen for nearly a full year.

With support for 1080p video recording, this wired smart home camera also features a weather-resistant design. So whether you’re looking to monitor somewhere inside, or your porch or yard, Circle 2 is up to the task. Not only will you find integration with a variety of smart home platforms like Alexa, Assistant, and Siri, but also support for Apple’s newly released HomeKit Secure Video functionality. This allows you to store video footage in iCloud and more.

