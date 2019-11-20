Apple releases new Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Apple today has released new Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They are available to order now from Apple’s online store for $129.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

9to5Mac first reported on Apple’s plans for iPhone 11 Smart Battery Cases earlier this fall. Unique to this year’s cases is a dedicated camera button that automatically launches the Camera app. In the image above, you can see the new camera button at the bottom of the case on the same side as the power button.

The case features a dedicated camera button that launches the Camera app whether the iPhone is locked or unlocked. A quick press of the button takes a photo and a longer press captures QuickTake video. It works for selfies, too. Other than that new camera button, the design of the Smart Battery Cases this year is nearly identical to past years. The cases are made from a soft-touch silicone material with a microfiber lining on the inside to help protect your iPhone. So what kind of battery life improvements can you expect with Apple’s Smart Battery Cases? Apple touts that you can expect up to 50% longer battery life when the Smart Battery Case is fully charged. Furthermore, the Smart Battery Cases are compatible with Qi wireless chargers. This means you can charge your iPhone and battery case simultaneously. There’s also a Lightning port for standard wired charging, as well as support for USB-PD chargers for even fast charging. Apple isn’t the first company to offer battery cases for the iPhone 11, as offerings from companies like Mophie (full review) were already available. But many people prefer Apple’s first-party cases because of the unique integration they offer with iOS, such as the ability to see the battery level on the Lock screen and via a widget.

The Smart Battery Cases are available in three colors, including black, white, and pink sand. They are priced at $129 for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The first orders are slated to arrive by Monday, November 25. Here are the links to buy on Apple’s website:

Do you plan on picking up a Smart Battery Case for your iPhone 11 or is standalone battery life good enough this year? Let us know down in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: