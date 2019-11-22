Pre-Black Friday iPad deals highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with Apple’s new TV show sale from $20, and AirPods Pro back in stock at $235. Hit the jump for all that and more.

The best pre-Black Friday iPad deals are live

In the lead-up to Black Friday 2019, we’ve spotted a number of notable iPad deals at various retailers. Walmart is offering the 6th-generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128 GB for $429. Originally $559, which is what you’d still pay at Best Buy, this is the second-best deal we’ve tracked to date. While there are plenty of notable iPad offers on the horizon next week, this model may fit the bill if you’re looking to grab a spec’d out iPad with cellular connectivity. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and more. This is a great option for consuming content and is far less pricey than the current-generation iPad Pro. It’s ideal for kids or grandparents that do not require the latest generation devices. You’ll find even more deals on iPad Pro, previous-generation models, and more right here.

Apple launches new TV show sale

We’re a week away from Black Friday, but Apple has already rolled out one of its best TV show sales of the year. With deals on current series and older classics, this is a great time to grab some new content for your library. Not to mention, with added fragmentation in the streaming market, locking in your favorite shows on Apple TV might not be a bad idea. Our top picks start at $20 on hit shows like Mad Men, Parks & Recreation, Modern Family, and more.

AirPods Pro back in stock at $235

Amazon finally has more AirPods Pro stock available to ship this week at $235 after going dark recently. That’s a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon and our previous mention. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24 hours of battery life. I picked up the latest from Apple on launch day, and I have to say that the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his recent hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

