Heart Analyzer for Apple Watch updated with all-new design, new data and graphs, more

Heart Analyzer is an app that offers various in-depth ways to see your heart rate data from Apple Watch. Today, the app has been updated with an all-new Apple Watch app that includes new data visualization tools and more.

The new Heart Analyzer Apple Watch app has been completely redesigned and optimized for watchOS 6. The Apple Watch app allows you to easily view a graph of your heart rate data for that data, as well as things like averages and minimums over the last week.

One of the things Heart Analyzer excels at is viewing detailed heart rate data from Apple Watch Workouts. The latest Apple Watch app makes it easier to view additional detail on this type of data. There’s also new support for choosing complication preferences directly from your Apple Watch. Meanwhile on the iPhone, Heart Analyzer has added support for partial Heart Reports and now incorporates breaks into the data it presents for Workouts.

Here are the full release notes for the new Heart Analyzer Apple Watch app:

A fresh, fluid user interface built with the latest technologies for the Apple Watch

Get amazing visuals of your recent heart rate and graphs of the day

Graph various metrics including Activity and Cardio Points from the past week right on the watch

View serious detail on your workouts from the past week including heart rate details and graphs

Choose your complication preferences right on Apple Watch

Customization include a new daytime graph option for those who don’t wear their watch at night!

Heart Analyzer is available on the App Store as a free download with in-app purchases. It’s a powerful way to view your heart rate data on both your iPhone and Apple Watch, taking data collected by your Apple Watch as sleep, workout, and more.

