Heart Analyzer for iPhone adds PDF exports, support for new metrics, and more

Heart Analyzer has grown to be an incredibly popular app for iPhone and Apple Watch, offering a handful of different ways to see your heart rate data. This week, the app has been updated to version 7 with PDF reports, a new Heart Home, and more.

With support for PDF exports, you can generate a detailed look at your heart rate data over the last month. This allows you to easily track your heart rate and share that data with your doctor or other health professionals.

There’s also a new “Heart Home” in the Heart Analyzer app, which allows users to view incredibly personalized metrics. This includes maximum and minimum heart rates, cardiac exercise levels, and VO2Max.

The interface throughout Heart Analyzer has also been updated to make it easier to navigate while still offering specific heart data:

The app has also been significantly updated to provide a more simple user interface and experience when ever possible, whilst also maintaining and often increasing detail! This feat is achieved through new card interfaces and natural gestures. We hope this will allow Heart Analyzer to be useful to users of any level.

Here’s the full changelog:

1. A brand new home for your Heart – The Heart Home tab gives you personalised information and metrics on your data 2. Heart Report Exports – The ability to generate monthly PDF Heart Reports and print or share them right from your iPhone 3. Full support for Heart Rate Variability and VO2Max with new graphs and statistics 4. A refreshed Dashboard with a new card design giving you information at a swipe for daily Heart Rate Averages & Trends, Heart Rate Zones, Cardio Points, Day & Night Resting Heart Rates and Metadata for your readings 5. Revamped Workout support with Cardio Zones and Heart Rate Recovery Graphs all wrapped up in a new card design interface 6. Improved Deep Analytics with new, seriously powerful, graph features letting you see your data back up to the last three years

Heart Analyzer is available on the App Store as a free download with in-app purchases.

