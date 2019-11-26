Apple Watch Series 5 hits a new all-time low in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus Pixelmator goes free, and Anker’s Black Friday sale is now live. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 drops further

Even more Apple Watch Series 5 deals have rolled in today, with the entry-level models now available from $355. Additionally, you can still save up to $80 off higher-end models and Series 4 is also up to $350 off original prices.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands as there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Pixelmator Pro goes free

The Black Friday app deals are now in full swing as most of the biggest developers are launching big-time price drops. One of which is the Pixelmator Team. Makers of one of the best photo/image manipulation apps out there, you can now score some notable deals on Pixelmator for Mac and iPad.

After first debuting back in April, Pixelmator Photo for iPad is going completely free for just 24 hours. The regularly $5 app is yet to see any price drops at all, so if you’re interested here, don’t miss the freebie sale. The Pro Mac version of the app is now down to $30 from the usual $40, which is 25% off the going rate. It has gone for less in the past, but only once, so now is as good a time as any to jump in. For more, check out our recent coverage here at 9to5Mac.

Annual Anker Black Friday sale now live

Anker’s annual Black Friday sale is now live over at Amazon with some of the year’s best prices on smartphone accessories, speakers, security cameras, and more. While we regularly feature Anker deals throughout the year, its Black Friday promotion marks a great time to pick up stocking stuffers for the techie in your life. If you (or someone you know) grabbed a new iPhone or Pixel device this year, the Anker Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to snag a few accessories. You’ll find all of our top picks from $10 right here.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Preorder the Hyper Juice 100W GaN USB-C Charger at 40% off retail price on Kickstarter now with first shipments starting in January. About the size of a deck of cards, the new 100W charger is capable of quickly charging up to 4 devices at once via its 2 USB-C ports (supporting Power Delivery 3.0), and 2 x USB-A ports (supporting Quick Charge 3.0). That gives you everything you need to charge all of your MacBooks, iPads, iPhones & other USB devices while on the go.

Easily connect all of your devices

Connect two 4K displays or one 5K display

Front SD and microSD slots for fast media imports

Jacks for headphone, mics, speakers and other audio gear

Gigabit Ethernet for high-speed wired networks

Daisy-chain up to five additional Thunderbolt devices

Includes Thunderbolt 3 cable

Available in Silver and Space Gray

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac at check out for an extra $15 on all trades!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Sphero RVR Review: Learn to code with this nimble, customizable robot [Video]

Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL Review: My new go-to wireless gaming headset [Video]

Amazon Bestseller: Manual Espresso Machine – Wacaco Nanopresso Review [Video]