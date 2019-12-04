Is your 13-inch MacBook Pro shutting down randomly? Here’s the fix

Does your 13-inch MacBook Pro keep shutting down or turning itself off randomly? Apple has diagnosed an issue affecting 13-inch MacBook Pro models released in early 2019 (the models with a Touch Bar instead of function keys). Here’s the fix.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Apple has not started up a formal hardware replacement program yet. Instead, it is directing owners of the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro who are experiencing unexpected shutdowns of their laptop to try the following process.

How to fix random shutdowns on 13-inch MacBook Pro?

Let your MacBook Pro battery discharge until it is under 90% battery percentage. You can check battery percentage by looking in the Mac menubar. Plug in your MacBook Pro to power using the power adapter. Close all open applications. Shut the lid of the laptop and leave it alone in sleep mode. Let it charge for at least 8 hours. This will reset the internal sensors that are misbehaving. Then, after 8 hours, update to the latest version of macOS on your machine.

This should stop the unexpected shutdowns from re-occurring. If the problem continues after following these steps, then you should contact Apple Support. To get help faster, explain to the customer support representative that you have already followed the steps outlined in the support article.

As Apple collects more information about the problem, it may change its policy and start a formal hardware replacement program as it works out exactly what is failing. The company is already running a keyboard service program for the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro, as well as a battery and SSD replacement program for the 2018 model of the laptop.