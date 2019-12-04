Nomad debuts versatile new leather ‘Active Straps’ for Apple Watch

Popular accessory maker Nomad today unveiled a new collection of Apple Watch bands built with hydrophobic leather. The new Active Strap Apple Watch bands from Nomad are available to order now in two different colors and hardware options.

Nomad says the Active Strap is built for heavy everyday use, but with a design that is also more formal than it is sporty. Because of the hydrophobic leather, the Active Strap is is made to resist water and sweat. You can also simply rinse the band with water to clean it after a workout. The Active Strap is also designed with ventilation channels on its underside to ensure that it’s comfortable and breathable during workouts.

Here’s how Nomad describes its new Active Strap for Apple Watch.

Built with hydrophobic leather and ventilation channels, Active Strap is designed for heavy everyday use. We took our Modern Strap design and recreated it with waterproof Heinen leather from Germany. Active Strap offers a full leather construction, in a design formal enough for any night out. No matter how tough your workout, simply rinse with water and your Active Strap is ready for a night out. We’ve designed Active Strap with ventilation channels on the underside where water and sweat would normally get trapped. Don’t be afraid to get Active Strap wet.

The Nomad Active Strap is available in black and mocha leather. You also have your choice between black hardware and silver hardware to customize the stainless steel accents of the band. The Active Strap is sold in a “one size fits most” form factor for wrist sizes ranging from 150mm to 210mm. It is designed for the 42/44mm Apple Watch models, unfortunately leaving out 38mm/40mm users.

You can order the Nomad Active Strap today for $69.95. That makes it a more affordable option than Apple’s own leather bands.

