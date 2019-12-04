Readdle’s Calendars 5 for iOS gains support for Microsoft Exchange and more

Readdle’s Calendars 5 for iPhone and iPad recently received an update that brings support for Microsoft Exchange calendars as well as the ability to use multiple iCloud, Google, or Exchange calendars.

The Calendars 5 update was released over the holiday weekend and will notably make the popular app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch an option for many users who need to sync Exchange calendars. The app now also supports connecting multiple iCloud, Google or Exchange accounts.

Calendars 5 sells for $7 in the App Store.

Full release notes:

Good day, folks! We’ve been toiling away on some great enhancements to your favorite calendar assistant, including a feature we’ve all been waiting for. Let’s dive in! *** Connect your Outlook calendar Add your Outlook (Exchange) account and manage the work calendar with ease. *** Use Google, iCloud and Outlook (Exchange) calendars Connect multiple Google, Exchange and other calendars and use them all at once. We hope you enjoy the update as much as we do. Keep in touch with us at rdsupport@readdle.com and stay tuned for news and exciting features.

