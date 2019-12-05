[Update: Sells for over 1000% of estimate] Signed Steve Jobs Macintosh floppy disk up for auction — the perfect $7500 stocking stuffer

Up for auction today is a neat piece of Steve Jobs signed Apple memorabilia, a Macintosh floppy disk. This is a little different than some of the items we often see up for auction like Jobs autographed Mac manuals, posters, or Apple awards, and may go for a more reasonable price, relatively speaking that is.

Update 12/5: As we noted when the auction launched, this floppy disk is certainly a rare item with a Steve Jobs autograph but everyone including RR Auction was probably surprised by the outcome here.

Blowing past the estimated value of $7500, the signed floppy disk ended up selling for over 1000% of that at $84,115!

RR Auction has the pre-certified Steve Jobs signed Macintosh floppy disk for sale with an estimated value of $7500+.

Here’s the description of the listing:

Macintosh System Tools Version 6.0 floppy disk, signed in black felt tip, “steve jobs.” In fine condition, with slight brushing to the ink. A hugely desirable format for Jobs’s seldom-seen autograph—known as a reluctant signer, he often declined to comply with the requests of collectors. As a piece of Apple’s iconic Mac OS software, boasting Jobs’s elegantly stylish lowercase signature, this is a museum-quality piece of computing history. This item is Pre-Certified! Please contact us for pricing on a third-party full letter of authenticity. No extra postage and no long delays!

The auction is going on now, so head over right away if you’re interested in picking up the perfect $7500+ stocking stuffer for the Mac fanatic in your life! 😄

