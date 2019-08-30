Often times when a Steve Jobs autographed item goes up for sale it’s Apple-related like a vintage Mac OS X manual or a plaque. However, a rare Toy Story poster signed by the Pixar and Apple co-founder is the latest Jobs memorabilia to go up for auction later this week.

Update 8/30: The Pixar Toy Story poster signed by Steve Jobs ended up fetching $31,250 after a starting auction price of $25,000.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions noted it was the second Jobs autographed poster that has been up for auction and sold for more than one that went for about $20K in 2017. “It was just the second Jobs poster to be auctioned. In 2017, a 1992 Job signed Networld Expo poster in San Francisco sold for $19,640.”

Nate D. Sanders Auctions will be offering the Jobs autographed 24-x 36-inch poster of the Pixar Toy Story characters Woody and Buzz. The item also includes a letter of authenticity.

Jobs signed the poster sometime after 1995 when ”Toy Story,’’ the first computer-animated feature film, debuted. Jobs’ legendary vision is evident in his backing of Pixar. ”Toy Story” was a smashing success earning three Academy Award nominations, earning $373.6 million at the box office and securing its reputation as one of the finest animated movies of all time. The film features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jim Varney, Annie Potts, R. Lee Ermey, John Morris, Laurie Metcalf, and Erik von Detten. The poster measures 24” x 36” and was signed by Jobs with a black fiber-tip marker.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions also notes that a recent survey discovered that “that there less than 10 Jobs autographed items.” Bidding for this poster will begin on August 29 with a starting price of $25,000.

