Steve Jobs signed employment application nets over 3x estimated pre-auction value of $50,000

We reported last month that several rare items signed by Steve Jobs would be going up for auction. Now, the auctions have been completed and one of the most sought after items went for over $170,000, three times its estimated value.

The three autographed items auctioned by RR Auction included an employment application, iPhone 3G article, and a Mac OS X manual.

The employment letter netted the most coming in at a sale price of $174,757 after starting with a pre-auction estimate of $50,000.

The signed Mac OS X manual sold for $41,806, while the iPhone newspaper article went for $26,950. Combined, these three items sold for nearly a quarter million dollars.

Check out the the fun stories about how a couple of these items ended up with Jobs’ signature (a rare happening) in our previous coverage.

