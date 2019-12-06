iPhone 9 could be the new ‘SE 2’ in 2020, source claims

We’ve been learning more about the new budget iPhone that Apple’s expected to launch next spring. While reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo calls it the iPhone SE 2, it will more closely resemble the iPhone 8. Now a new report suggests that Apple could call it the iPhone 9.

2017 brought a more confusing iPhone naming scheme than ever with the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The following year we got the XR, XS, and XS Max, with Apple then moving back toward a more straightforward branding of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max this year.

Apple notably skipped over using 9 with its iPhone lineup so far but a new report today from Macotakara cites a source who says that it’s possible that the iPhone SE 2 is actually named iPhone 9.

According to informed source, it would be possible iPhone SE2, that is said to be launched spring, 2020, as iPhone 9, since it continues to adopt the body of iPhone 8 as it is, mounts A13 bionic chip, but 3D Touch will be the model of not mounting.

It would certainly be a more appropriate name for the upcoming entry-level iPhone as we’re expecting it to feature a 4.7-inch LCD display with a form factor nearly identical to the iPhone 8 but with an upgraded A13 chip. A $399 starting price is expected with colors including silver, space gray, and red. However, it’s good to keep in mind this is just one source and it’s not a definitive statement.

For everything we know about the iPhone SE 2 or potentially iPhone 9, check out our roundup here.

Just yesterday, we also learned more about what Apple may deliver in 2020 and 2021 with its iPhones. Kuo put out a report predicting 4 new OLED iPhones in 2020 with 5G as well as the big news of Apple removing the Lightning port from the highest-end model that will “provide the completely wireless experience.”

We also heard that Apple may launch an iPhone SE 2 Plus (or iPhone 9 Plus) in 2021.

