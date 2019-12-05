Kuo: Four new OLED iPhones in 2020, iPhone without Lightning port in 2021

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out today with a new investor note focused on Apple’s iPhone lineup for 2020 and 2021. Kuo says there will be four new OLED iPhone models in 2020, followed by a new iPhone without a Lightning port in 2021.

2020 OLED iPhones

Kuo predicts that Apple will introduce 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and a 6.7-inch OLED iPhone models in 2020. He says that all four of these iPhones will also feature 5G connectivity. The difference between all of these models, other than screen sizes, will be camera technology.

According to Kuo, the 5.4-inch OLED iPhone will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. The lower-end 6.1-inch iPhone will feature a similar dual-camera system. The higher-end 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch model will include triple-lens camera setups as well as time-of-flight 3D sensing technology.

In terms of design for the 2020 OLED iPhone, Kuo says the form factor will be “similar to the iPhone 4.”

2020 iPhone SE 2

Kuo also reiterates that Apple will release a 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2 during the first half of 2020. This device will feature an LCD display with a form factor nearly identical to that of the iPhone 8.

2021 iPhones: Lightning-free, iPhone SE 2 Plus

In 2021, Kuo is predicting a followup to the iPhone SE 2 as well as a new iPhone model without Lightning connectivity. Kuo says that this would “provide the completely wireless experience,” meaning there would be no ports at all rather than a switch to USB-C from Lightning.

Kuo implies that Apple only plans to remove the Lightning port from the “highest-end model” at first, rather than from the entire iPhone lineup at once. Kuo says

The 2021 followup to the iPhone SE 2, which Kuo refers to as the “iPhone SE 2 Plus,” will reportedly feature an all-screen design without a Home button. Kuo predicts this device will have a screen size of either 5.5-inches or 6.1-inches.

Interestingly, Kuo says the iPhone SE 2 Plus still won’t include Face ID authentication. Instead, Apple is reportedly planning to integrate Touch ID into the power button on the side of the device.

Summary

Today’s report from Kuo paints a messy picture of the 2020 and 2021 iPhone lineup.

Essentially, if Kuo’s supply chain sources are correct, we will get a total of five new iPhone models in 2020, an LCD iPhone SE 2 during the first half of the year and four OLED models in the fall. In 2021, we can reportedly expect the iPhone SE 2 Plus during the first half of the year, followed by updates to the rest of the lineup in the fall.

Kuo doesn’t make any clear guesses on pricing for these new iPhones, but Apple appears to be targeting every possible segment of the market with such a diverse iPhone lineup.

Here is a graphic from Kuo depicting the 2020 and 2021 iPhone lineup:

