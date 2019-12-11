Backblaze, the popular macOS backup service, has just released a nice update to its iOS and Android apps. While the mobile apps have been great for personal users for years, business customers have been left out. With version 5.0, Backblaze B2 customers can now access your B2 buckets, browse files inside the buckets, and download them to your mobile device.

For business customers, Backblaze B2 is a popular backup choice. It’s integrated with popular vendors like Synology, Cloudflare, FreeNAS, and others.

Along with this update for Backblaze B2 customers, version 5.0 brings another nice update for consumers. Whether it’s a large video on your desktop that you need to retrieve or a large presentation – you can now download it to your device without worrying about file sizes. The file size limits have been bumped up to 5GB for personal backup data and uncapped if you are downloading B2 Cloud Storage files. The only limits you’d see otherwise are the storage on your device. Obviously, you’ll need to watch your LTE data usage if away from Wi-Fi.

Overall, this is a nice update to the app. Backblaze promises better performance on older devices as well as new ones. I am a big fan of Backblaze having been a customer for many years. If you are a Backblaze B2 customer, this is a welcome update at no additional cost. The updated apps are available on The App Store and Google Play Store today. This update comes on the heels of Backblaze for Mac upgrading to version 7.0 with Catalina support and an option for unlimited version history.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: