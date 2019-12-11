Twitter improving photo upload quality and investing in open standard social network experiment

Twitter has announced today that users uploading images via the web will now see JPEG quality preserved. Separately, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey shared that the company is building a small team of open-source architects, engineers, and designers to create an “open and decentralized standard” that Twitter could be based on in the future.

Uploading images to social media usually results in loss of quality and Twitter has made a change today that will see JPEG quality retained when sharing photos via Twitter for the web.

Twitter’s senior staff software engineer, Nolan O’Brien shared more details on the update today in a tweet, explaining that the image encoding is preserved at 97% quality (via TechCrunch). O’Brien also notes that EXIF data will be still be stripped.

Keep in mind this update is only rolled out to Twitter for Web, so you won’t see the same on Twitter’s iOS app or third-party clients for now.

Starting today, Twitter will preserve JPEGs as they are encoded for upload on Twitter for Web. (Caveat, cannot have EXIF orientation) For example: the attached photo is actually a guetzli encoded JPEG at 97% quality with no chroma subsampling.https://t.co/1u37vTopkY pic.twitter.com/Eyq67nfM0E — Nolan O'Brien (@NolanOBrien) December 11, 2019

O’Brien further clarified that bitmap encoding is retained while metadata is not. He also shared that there will still be image limits but that they are “very generous” and “pretty much any 8 megapixel photo will be preserved and even up to 16 megapixels can be preserved (in square aspect ratio).”

We will still enforce limits, so images are not unbounded in file size or resolution, but those limits are very generous so that pretty much any 8 megapixel photo will be preserved and even up to 16 megapixels can be preserved (in square aspect ratio) — Nolan O'Brien (@NolanOBrien) December 11, 2019

In other Twitter news today, CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted this morning about the company creating a new team to work on “an open and decentralized standard for social media.”

While vague, he said “The goal is for Twitter to ultimately be a client of this standard.”

Twitter is funding a small independent team of up to five open source architects, engineers, and designers to develop an open and decentralized standard for social media. The goal is for Twitter to ultimately be a client of this standard. 🧵 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) December 11, 2019

He went on to explain in another tweet that the team is called “bluesky” and is headed up by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

He noted they are hiring for the team and the project would take “many years.”

We’re calling this team @bluesky. Our CTO @ParagA will be running point to find a lead, who will then hire and direct the rest of the team. Please follow or DM @bluesky if you’re interested in learning more or joining! 🌐💬💙 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) December 11, 2019