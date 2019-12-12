Apple Arcade debuts new ‘Ultimate Rivals’ exclusive sports game franchise

Apple has announced a major new sports game franchise that is now available on Apple Arcade. “Ultimate Rivals,” developed by Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc., brings together athletes from hockey, basketball, football, baseball, and soccer.

The first title in the franchise is “Ultimate Rivals: The Rink.” In this game, players choose from over 50 athletes to compete in two-on-two hockey matches. Here’s how Apple describes the game:

In “Ultimate Rivals: The Rink,” the first title in the franchise, players choose from more than 50 superstar athletes to compete in exciting two-on-two hockey matches. Players can combine, for instance, Alex Ovechkin and Alex Morgan against De’Aaron Fox and Jose Altuve or Skylar Diggins-Smith and Wayne Gretzky. Different combinations of heroes unlock unique ways to play and win against the AI or other gamers in online multiplayer matches. On the ice, the action is driven by players’ quick reflexes and are brought to life with stylized visuals and immersive sound FX.

Following this release, Apple says that the next game in the series will be “Ultimate Rivals: The Court,” coming in spring of 2020. The “Ultimate Rivals” series will feature licensed content from the NHL, NBA, NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB, WNBA and the US Women’s National Soccer Team Players Association (USWNTPA), as well as retired athletes like Wayne Gretzky.

“Ultimate Rivals: The Rink” is rolling out now via Apple Arcade on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Apple Arcade is a $5 per month subscription available through the App Store.

Watch a video of the new “Ultimate Rivals: The Rink” below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments.

