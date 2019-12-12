Today’s best deals include $160 off Apple’s latest iPad Air, plus markdowns on iPhone SE and a new Mac accessory sale at Amazon. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $160 off iPad Air

Amazon is taking $160 off Apple’s latest iPad Air, delivering some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

iPhone SE returns to one of its best prices

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone SE in Silver with 32GB of storage for $60. This model is locked to Simple Mobile’s pre-paid service for a year. As a comparison, Apple currently charges $349 in new condition when available. This is a match of the best price we’ve seen. iPhone SE has developed a bit of a cult following in recent years with its smaller form-factor and affordable price. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a four-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. iPhone SE is iOS 13 eligible and is expected to receive additional updates for the foreseeable future.

Mac accessory deals abound at Amazon

Today only, Amazon is offering various Mac and PC gaming accessories, monitors, and more from $55. Our top pick is the Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone for $55. That’s down from the usual $85 price tag, $9 less than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Razer is known for making some of the best gaming accessories out there (we agree!), and its Seiren X streaming mic falls in line with those same features and visual cues. This features a built-in shock mount, super-cardioid pickup pattern, and USB connectivity. Dive into the entire sale here.

15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K displays. Get 15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28 (automatically applied at checkout).

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Momentum Smart Thermostat Review: Software updates deliver improved experience [Video]

Basilisk Ultimate and X Hyperspeed Review: The latest tech from Razer [Video]

Behind the Screens: What’s in Jordan’s camera backpack? [Video]