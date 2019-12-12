Renowned music producers put the Mac Pro to the test with Logic Pro X session

After we saw first impressions and some early benchmarks for the Mac Pro, YouTuber Jonathan Morrison has partnered up with two successful music producers to see how the new pro machine performs during a recording session in Logic Pro X.

Jonathan reiterates that the Mac Pro is a much more powerful machine than what most users need, so he wanted to get it in the hands of the professionals who will really benefit from the new hardware.

He brought the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR over to Andrew Dawson‘s studio for a recording session. Dawson has an impressive discography as a producer and engineer that includes working with The Rolling Stones, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Linkin Park, John Legend. Successful producer Jackson Foote also joined in testing out the Mac Pro with Dawson as they recorded a new track with the artist Wolf. Foote has produced hit songs like No Promises by Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato.

Foote noted that his 2019 MacBook Pro will freeze up three to four times per hour at a minimum when running 150 tracks for a recording session (which most of his are) and shared his excitement for the Mac Pro with such a huge boost in performance headroom.

All in all the recording included over 100 tracks and hundreds of plugins in Logic Pro X. Various times throughout the session they checked on CPU use and even during this professional recording session, the Mac Pro didn’t come close to its limits.

At the end of the two-hour session, Dawson said “It’s been really solid. You know, all things considered, for like working on a new system.

Foote said, “this thing could go so much further then, I don’t even think like we could push it.”

Check out the full Mac Pro audio review below:

