OtterBox launches colorful iPhone 11 cases with built-in PopSockets at Apple

OtterBox and PopSockets have collaborated on a product to offer customers an iPhone case with an integrated, yet removable grip/stand. The Otter Figura + Pop Series cases are available for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max and are now available at Apple.com and in Apple Stores.

OtterBox announced that the Figura series has launched at Apple in a press release. Here’s how the company describes the Figura Series.

With a built-in PopSockets® PopGrip™, Otter + Pop Figura Series showcases your colorful personality. Specially designed for iPhone, the bold color palette adds a visual accent to your phone, and the cool PopSockets PopGrip helps you text one-handed, snap better pics and watch videos hands-free.

The PopGrip is removable from the Figura case and OtterBox says it is compatible with Qi wireless chargers. The new series is available in pink, orange, black, and blue.

The new Otter Figura + Pop Series cases are available now direct from OtterBox for $50-60 as well as Apple.com and Apple Stores (curious enough, the iPhone 11 version is $10 less from OtterBox compared to Apple).

