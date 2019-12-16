OtterBox launches colorful iPhone 11 cases with built-in PopSockets at Apple

- Dec. 16th 2019 1:16 pm PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

OtterBox and PopSockets have collaborated on a product to offer customers an iPhone case with an integrated, yet removable grip/stand. The Otter Figura + Pop Series cases are available for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max and are now available at Apple.com and in Apple Stores.

OtterBox announced that the Figura series has launched at Apple in a press release. Here’s how the company describes the Figura Series.

With a built-in PopSockets® PopGrip™, Otter + Pop Figura Series showcases your colorful personality. Specially designed for iPhone, the bold color palette adds a visual accent to your phone, and the cool PopSockets PopGrip helps you text one-handed, snap better pics and watch videos hands-free.

The PopGrip is removable from the Figura case and OtterBox says it is compatible with Qi wireless chargers. The new series is available in pink, orange, black, and blue.

The new Otter Figura + Pop Series cases are available now direct from OtterBox for $50-60 as well as Apple.com and Apple Stores (curious enough, the iPhone 11 version is $10 less from OtterBox compared to Apple).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mac App Bundle

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
OtterBox

OtterBox

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.