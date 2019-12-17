Last-chance Anker Christmas deals start at $7, plus 15% off App Store gift cards and new MacBook Pro markdowns. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s annual Christmas sale starts at $7

Anker’s annual last-chance Christmas sale is now live at Amazon with a number of notable price drops on smartphone accessories, charging gear, smart home products, and more. Our top pick is a two-pack of 2.4A Dual USB Wall Chargers for $12. You’d typically pay upwards of $9 per plug, with today’s deal marking the best price we’ve tracked to date. If you’re doling out some new tech this holiday season, throwing in a dual USB wall charger too is a nice complement. This model offers a foldable design with two USB ports capable of pushing 2.4A of overall power. It’s small enough to fit in your palm, making it a great companion for holiday travel. You can find all of our top picks here.

Save 15% on App Store gift cards

Amazon is offering 15% off various App Store gift card denominations. You can use these gift cards to grab discounted Apple music subscriptions, along with other streaming services. Head over to our daily app and games roundup to score even better deals. We’re expecting plenty of deals to come on movies and TV shows later this week from Apple, making this a great way to double-dip your savings on the latest titles and more.

Apple’s prev-gen. MacBook Pro starts at $750

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished 2017/18 Apple 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro from $750. You’d originally pay at least $1,499 for the non-Touch Bar model. Today’s deal is $150 less than our previous mention and a new all-time-low price. Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro is perfect for light photo editing, video, and schoolwork. It’s a great way to save if you don’t need the Touch Bar or extensive I/O. It ships with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Force Touch Trackpad, and more. It includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Additional models are on sale with the Touch Bar and various other features, which you can see here.

Up to $30 off best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER is doing a holiday flash sale with up to $30 off their best-selling USB-C hubs. For everything else at HyperShop.com, use DEC25 coupon code to get 25% off HYPER’s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables, and more.

15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K displays. Get 15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28 (automatically applied at checkout).

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Samson Satellite Microphone Review: Record anywhere to iOS or USB [Video]

Focal Hi-Fi Headphones: Exploring the brand’s high-end lineup [Video]

Momentum Smart Thermostat Review: Software updates deliver improved experience [Video]