Pokémon Go AR multiplayer ‘Buddy Adventures’ bring an ‘elevated bonding experience,’ launching soon

After teasing its new AR multiplayer feature “Buddy Adventures” last month, Niantic has shared a new video promoting the upcoming feature and announced that it will arrive “very soon.”

Buddy Adventures makes use of Pokémon Go’s AR+ to “access more detailed depth maps and other data necessary to create advanced AR visualizations.” (via The Verge). The feature will arrive for both iOS and Android in early 2020.

Here’s how Niantic describes Buddy Adventures:

Trainers, Get ready to explore the world with your Buddy Pokémon! In the all-new Buddy Adventure feature, your buddy will be by your side in your Pokémon GO explorations like never before. Buddy Adventure is an elevated bonding experience for Trainers and their buddies. You’ll get to know your Buddy Pokémon’s mood as you increase your Buddy Level by playing with your buddy, feeding your buddy treats, and battling and exploring with your buddy. In addition, swapping Buddy Pokémon no longer resets progress toward earning Candy. Like any great Pokémon Trainer, you’ll find that the world around you will become richer with Pokémon by your side as they grow with you and help you along your journey.

Learn more in the announcement blog post here.