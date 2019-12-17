Studio Ghibli films come to iTunes Store ahead of HBO Max stream exclusive in 2020

Fans of Studio Ghibli films know the pain of not being able to digitally purchase the content they want better than anyone. Starting today, the work of Japanese animator and director Hayao Miyazaki is available to own digitally in English or Japanese through the iTunes Store.

Studio Ghibli films have previously only been available to own on DVD and Blu-Ray. The newly available digital catalog on the iTunes Store includes 14 titles directed, produced, or screen written by Miyazaki:

Each title is sold separately for $19.99. There’s also a Studio Ghibli 6-Film Collection for $99.99 if fans want to save $20 on buying multiple films.

American film distributor GKids announced earlier this month that Studio Ghibli animated films would come to digital video services. As of today, Hayao Miyazaki’s work is finally available to buy from the iTunes Store or from the Apple TV app or streaming box.

Starting sometime in 2020, Miyazaki movies will be available to stream online for the first time when HBO Max launches as a new subscription video service. Today’s release is notable, however, because hard Miyazaki fans are likely more inclined to own the animated movies rather than renting through a new streaming service.

