The iTunes app for Mac was officially killed with the release of macOS Catalina. Since it’s hidden by default, follow along for how to show the iTunes Store in the Music app on Mac.

While the iTunes Store lives on as an independent app for iOS and iPadOS, it can be a bit confusing how to access the iTunes Store on Mac in the Music app.

As it happens, it is accessible within the Music app but not by default.

macOS Catalina: How to show the iTunes Store in the Music app

Open the Music app on your Mac Click Music in the menu bar and choose Preferences… Under the General tab, click the checkbox next to Show: iTunes Store Now you’ll see iTunes Store in the left-hand sidebar

Here’s how the process looks:

After closing out Preferences, click the iTunes Store in the left sidebar.

As shown in the image above, just like with iTunes on macOS Mojave and earlier, you’ll find quick links for the various iTunes Store functions on the right-hand side.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

AirPods Pro:

iPhone & iPad:

Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: