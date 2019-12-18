LG unveils 2020 monitor lineup, including new 38-inch UltraWide with Thunderbolt 3

Ahead of CES next month, LG has unveiled its new lineup of monitors for 2020. Included in the 2020 lineup is a new UltraWide display with Thunderbolt 3, new UltraGear gaming monitors, and the UltraFine Ergo display.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

For Mac users, the leading option is a new 38-inch UltraWide Curved UltraWide QHD+ monitor. This model features a resolution of 3840 x 1600 and a 1ms Nano IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The UltraWide also covers 98% of the P3 color space and more. The resolution gives it a lower pixel density than LG’s existing 34-inch UltraWide with Thunderbolt 3.

The monitor’s Nano IPS display covers 98 percent of the DCI P3 color space for incredibly natural and realistic images. Certified as VESA DisplayHDR 600, this monitor delivers a truly dynamic HDR experience on its mammoth 38-inch display. Certified as VESA DisplayHDR 600, this monitor delivers a truly dynamic HDR experience on its mammoth 38-inch display

In terms of connectivity, the new UltraWide feature two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, two USB ports, and Thunderbolt 3. There are no details on availability, but CES attendees will be able to get hands-on time at CES next month.” LG also has not yet released any images of the UltraWide.

In addition to the new UltraWide display with Thunderbolt 3, LG has unveiled a new 32-inch UltraFine “Ergo” display. With a 4K resolution, this display features what LG is calling an ergonomic and flexible design. As you can see in the image above, the UltraFine Ergo features a space-saving stand that clasps to your desk. LG explains:

The LG Ergo stand can extend outward or positioned close to the wall, moved up to eye-level or lowered to the desk. It can even swivel to face the opposite direction for convenient sharing of information with an office colleague. The Ergo a monitor can be positioned at the perfect height, distance and angle for a far more comfortable and more sustainable user experience.

The 32-inch UltraFine Ergo features a 3840 x 2160 resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. There is one USB-C port alongside two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and two USB ports.

Last but not least, LG has unveiled three new UltraGear gaming monitors. These monitors feature large 1ms IPS displays and a 160Hz refresh rate. Find more details in the press release below. 9to5Mac will be on-site at CES 2020 next month, and we hope to get some hands-on time with these new displays from LG.

LG 2020 ‘ULTRA’ MONITORS IDEAL FOR PROFESSIONALS AND GAMERS ALIKE New ‘Ergo’ Design for Unbeatable Comfort and Productivity; Latest 1ms (GTG) IPS Displays Deliver Top 4K Gaming Performance SEOUL, Dec. 19, 2019 – LG Electronics’ new generation of Ultra monitors to be unveiled at CES 2020 is designed to dramatically improve the user experience with superior design and cutting-edge performance. A leading innovator in the premium monitor segment, LG’s 2020 UltraFine,™ UltraGear™ and UltraWide™ models have been honored as CES Innovation Award winners. 2020 LG UltraFine Ergo Display The 2020 CES Innovation Award-winning 32-inch UltraFine “Ergo” 4K UHD monitor (model 32UN880) is an innovative ergonomic solution that delivers differentiated value. The unique LG Ergo concept brings together the three key elements of image fidelity, ergonomic design and USB-C One Cable solution for a monitor that delivers unbeatable performance, user comfort and a cleaner desk setup at home or at the office. The UltraFine 4K UHD Display Ergo inherits the stunning picture quality the UltraFine series is renowned for and more than meets the needs of most professionals thanks to its ability to produce high resolution images with excellent detail, color reproduction and color accuracy. The LG Ergo was developed for working professionals and anyone who spends a significant amount of time at a desk. The technologically and ergonomically advanced arm-type stand with its high degree of adjustability enables users to create perfectly customized workstations. The LG Ergo stand can extend outward or positioned close to the wall, moved up to eye-level or lowered to the desk. It can even swivel to face the opposite direction for convenient sharing of information with an office colleague. The Ergo a monitor can be positioned at the perfect height, distance and angle for a far more comfortable and more sustainable user experience. This unit’s USB-C One Cable solution provides 4K imaging, fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single, convenient cable. The LG Ergo also replaces the conventional monitor stand-base with a desk clamp to free up more room, while the One Click mount-system makes setting up the display a quick and simple affair. 2020 LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors LG’s new UltraGear gaming monitors (models 27GN950, 34GN850 and 38GN950) expand on the lineup’s strong reputation for blistering speed and excellent picture quality. Demonstrated earlier this year by LG’s first 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) IPS display, LG’s gaming monitors raise the bar for speedy performance and gorgeous visuals. Another CES Innovation Award winner, the 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (model 27GN950), boasts a 1ms Nano IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, over-clockable to 160Hz. The unit also offers hardware calibration to maximize the ability of LG’s IPS technology to realize precise color reproduction. A single DisplayPort cable provides support for VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology for virtually lossless performance when handling 4K UHD images. In addition to delivering rich, vivid pictures and remarkable speed, VESA DSC is HDR compatible and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, offering variable rate refresh and adaptive sync technology. Designed to expand gamers’ sense of immersion, UltraGear models 34GN850 and 38GN950 feature large 1ms IPS displays and a 160Hz refresh rate. For the ultimate gaming experience, models 27GN950 and 38GN950 are VESA DisplayHDR™ 600-certified, while the 34GN850 supports VESA DisplayHDR 400. Both monitors incorporate an upgraded stand that not only looks sleek but is also stronger and more stable. 2020 LG UltraWide Monitor A longtime leader in widescreen monitors, LG leveraged its expertise in advanced display technologies to develop the 38-inch Curved UltraWide QHD+ monitor (model 38WN95C). Another CES Innovation Award winner, this curved 3,840 x 1,600 model features a 1ms Nano IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is validated as NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. Boasting Thunderbolt™ 3 connectivity, this monitor is a great addition to any workstation. LG’s newest UltraWide has three times the screen real estate of a 16:9 Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) monitor, providing ample scope for simultaneously writing code, editing and reviewing all content. Moreover, the monitor’s Nano IPS display covers 98 percent of the DCI P3 color space for incredibly natural and realistic images. Certified as VESA DisplayHDR 600, this monitor delivers a truly dynamic HDR experience on its mammoth 38-inch display. “Our 2020 monitor lineup surpasses expectations with professional-level performance, picture quality and speed,” said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT business division. “The LG Ergo brings new value to users, ensuring comfort and well-being with its uniquely adjustable stand while the 27-inch UltraGear 4K model offers superior picture quality for the ultimate gaming experience and the 38-inch UltraWide builds on LG’s legacy of excellence in 21:9 displays.” CES 2020 visitors will be able to experience first-hand the ultimate user convenience, remarkable picture quality and blazing speed of LG’s 2020 Ultra monitors in booth #11100 of Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center. See other LG announcements at CES by following #LGCES2020 on social media.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: