Satechi has a new direct connect Apple Watch charger that works with USB-C [Launch deal]

- Dec. 19th 2019 8:00 am PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Satechi has unveiled a neat new Apple Watch charger today that features a USB-C port to plug directly into MacBooks, iPad Pro, and more while also providing flexibility with a detachable USB-C extension cable. Read on for all the details of this new MFi, aluminum Apple Watch charger. And we’ve also got a 20% off launch deal…

Satechi released the USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch today and it’s a slick compact option that looks great for travel as well as home/work use.

The direct connect design means you can plug it directly into a MacBook or iPad for easy charging on the go but Satechi also includes a short detachable USB-C extension cable that allows you to use it in more ways.

It also makes a great car companion along with Satechi’s USB-C car chargers or even just a simple adapter.

Satechi says this is the “first Apple Watch charger with detachable USB-C cable.”

USB-C Apple Watch charger highlights:

  • MFi-certified
  • USB-C port with included extension cable
  • Space gray aluminum design
  • Charges via any powered USB-C device

The USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch is available now direct from Satechi priced at $45. But the company is running a launch promotion with 20% off bringing the price down to $36 with code “GIFTSATECHI” (valid through 12/26).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pocketalk translation device

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
Satechi

Satechi

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.