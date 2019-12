You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter Facebook , and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories how-tos , and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Satechi has unveiled a neat new Apple Watch charger today that features a USB-C port to plug directly into MacBooks, iPad Pro, and more while also providing flexibility with a detachable USB-C extension cable. Read on for all the details of this new MFi, aluminum Apple Watch charger. And we’ve also got a 20% off launch deal…

Satechi released the USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch today and it’s a slick compact option that looks great for travel as well as home/work use.

The direct connect design means you can plug it directly into a MacBook or iPad for easy charging on the go but Satechi also includes a short detachable USB-C extension cable that allows you to use it in more ways.

It also makes a great car companion along with Satechi’s USB-C car chargers or even just a simple adapter.

Satechi says this is the “first Apple Watch charger with detachable USB-C cable.”

USB-C Apple Watch charger highlights:

MFi-certified

USB-C port with included extension cable

Space gray aluminum design

Charges via any powered USB-C device

The USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch is available now direct from Satechi priced at $45. But the company is running a launch promotion with 20% off bringing the price down to $36 with code “GIFTSATECHI” (valid through 12/26).

