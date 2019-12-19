Satechi has unveiled a neat new Apple Watch charger today that features a USB-C port to plug directly into MacBooks, iPad Pro, and more while also providing flexibility with a detachable USB-C extension cable. Read on for all the details of this new MFi, aluminum Apple Watch charger. And we’ve also got a 20% off launch deal…

Satechi released the USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch today and it’s a slick compact option that looks great for travel as well as home/work use.

The direct connect design means you can plug it directly into a MacBook or iPad for easy charging on the go but Satechi also includes a short detachable USB-C extension cable that allows you to use it in more ways.

It also makes a great car companion along with Satechi’s USB-C car chargers or even just a simple adapter.

Satechi says this is the “first Apple Watch charger with detachable USB-C cable.”

USB-C Apple Watch charger highlights:

MFi-certified

USB-C port with included extension cable

Space gray aluminum design

Charges via any powered USB-C device

The USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch is available now direct from Satechi priced at $45. But the company is running a launch promotion with 20% off bringing the price down to $36 with code “GIFTSATECHI” (valid through 12/26).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: