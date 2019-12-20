9to5Mac Daily: December 20, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple makes 8TB upgrade available for the new Mac Pro one week after launch
- Did the iPhone 7 break legal radiation levels? FCC disputes recent test
- Top 2019 Mac Pro features: plenty of room for growth [Video]
- Stacktrace Podcast 067: “The Year of the Pro”, with special guest Myke Hurley
- Best Buy Last-Chance Sale includes HomePod, 10.2-inch iPad, TVs, more at Black Friday pricing
- Annual holiday iOS and Mac app/game sale delivers 2019’s best prices
- Apple’s annual movie and TV holiday sale offers 4K from $5, bundles, much more
