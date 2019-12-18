Stacktrace Podcast 067: “The Year of the Pro”, with special guest Myke Hurley

Special guest Myke Hurley joins John and Rambo for the grand season two finale of the show! A wrap-up of 2019’s trends, stories, products and services, and what those might mean for Apple and the tech industry in 2020.

Sponsored by MacStadium: Get 50% off your first two months of a Mac mini subscription now w/ code 9TO5MAC, or get started with MacStadium’s new Orka private cloud.

Sponsored by Setapp: Try subscription Mac app service Setapp for free today and get an annual plan at 20% off from December 23 to December 25.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/WhjPzmsQHA_StacktraceEp67.mp3

Links