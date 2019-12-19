Apple makes 8TB upgrade available for the new Mac Pro one week after launch

Apple has updated the Mac Pro configurator to include a new 8TB SSD option. This configuration was initially listed as coming soon when Mac Pro orders first began last week.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

The 8TB SSD option for the Mac Pro comes at an added cost of $2,600 compared to the base 256GB configuration. For comparison’s sake, the 8TB upgrade in the 16-inch MacBook Pro costs $2,400 extra compared to the base 512GB tier. For those keeping track, that brings the maximum price of the 2019 Mac Pro to $53,799.

Apple still lists two additional graphics card options that are also coming soon for the Mac Pro:

Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory

Two Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory each

In addition to those graphics card configurations, the rack mount version of the Mac Pro is also still listed as coming soon on Apple’s website. It’s still unclear how “soon” that option will come, though.

The Mac Pro wasn’t originally announced as having an 8TB configuration, but when the 16-inch MacBook Pro was announced with the option, Apple quietly added it to the Mac Pro as well.

As Jeff Benjamin explained in his look at the best Mac Pro features, the SSD is one area that is not directly upgradable by the user after purchase. That being said, you could rely on PCIe storage options to expand after purchase.

Read more about the Mac Pro:

Thanks, Yossi!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: