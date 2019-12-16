Apple’s ‘Assembled in USA’ Mac Pro is made in China for international customers

It’s been an interesting journey for Apple as it has figured out its manufacturing plans for the new Mac Pro. While the US factory that produced the 2013 Mac Pro in Austin, Texas is indeed handling the 2019 Mac Pro after all, that’s not the case for international customers.

Back in June, not too long after the Mac Pro was first unveiled, we heard that Apple was reportedly going to use its vendor Quanta to manufacture the pro desktop in China, marking a shift from the previous generation Mac Pro that was made in the US.

However, in September, Apple pivoted and officially announced that it would keep production of the Mac Pro in the US. That came in the midst of Apple working with the Trump administration on tariff waivers for the new professional desktop.

As Mac Pro production ramped up, Tim Cook gave President Trump a tour of the facility. The event caused a stir on a variety of fronts but most interesting may have been Trump confusing the factory as a brand new one when it’s the one that has produced Mac Pro since 2013.

Today, the Mac Pro is arriving to the first customers who ordered the new modular machine and MacGeneration (via Google Translate) received a picture from a reader that the Mac Pro for Europe is indeed made in China, not the US. Many speculated that this would be the case but this is the first official confirmation that not all Mac Pros will be manufactured in the US.

Image via MacGeneration

