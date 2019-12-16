Apple’s ‘Assembled in USA’ Mac Pro is made in China for international customers

- Dec. 16th 2019 9:58 am PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

It’s been an interesting journey for Apple as it has figured out its manufacturing plans for the new Mac Pro. While the US factory that produced the 2013 Mac Pro in Austin, Texas is indeed handling the 2019 Mac Pro after all, that’s not the case for international customers.

Back in June, not too long after the Mac Pro was first unveiled, we heard that Apple was reportedly going to use its vendor Quanta to manufacture the pro desktop in China, marking a shift from the previous generation Mac Pro that was made in the US.

However, in September, Apple pivoted and officially announced that it would keep production of the Mac Pro in the US. That came in the midst of Apple working with the Trump administration on tariff waivers for the new professional desktop.

As Mac Pro production ramped up, Tim Cook gave President Trump a tour of the facility. The event caused a stir on a variety of fronts but most interesting may have been Trump confusing the factory as a brand new one when it’s the one that has produced Mac Pro since 2013.

Today, the Mac Pro is arriving to the first customers who ordered the new modular machine and MacGeneration (via Google Translate) received a picture from a reader that the Mac Pro for Europe is indeed made in China, not the US. Many speculated that this would be the case but this is the first official confirmation that not all Mac Pros will be manufactured in the US.

European Mac Pro made in China

Image via MacGeneration

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mac App Bundle

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Mac Pro

Mac Pro

A new Mac Pro was announced at WWDC 2019. It's expected to ship in the fall of 2019. The new Mac Pro starts at $5999 for 8-core, 32GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.