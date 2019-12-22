Get 17% off the Defense ‘Duo’ Qi charging hub for iPhone/AirPods

Defense is back to offer 9to5 readers another great deal on its new Vertical Duo Qi charger. For a limited time readers can take advantage of an exclusive discount on this great Qi charger for iPhone and AirPods.

Head below for a closer look at the Vertical Duo from Defense.

Available in both black and white with silver accents, Defense’s new DUO 10W Qi power station is a great charging pad option for not only your iPhone, but also your AirPods and other devices. Users with a Mac desktop or MacBook will definitely appreciate the similar aesthetic to Apple’s factory keyboard, mouse and iMac stand. It will certainly fit right in with the rest of your Apple devices and holds up as far as build quality is concerned.

The Duo gets its name from its two charging pads that allow users to simultaneously charge two Qi compatible devices. The main vertical pad was designed to double as a stand so you can continue to use your iPhone while charging. One of our favourite features of Defense’s Vertical Duo Qi is its ability to allow for fast charging while the device is in both Portrait or Landscape modes, in addition to having a flat charging pad for other devices…

The secondary Qi pad was engineered specifically to offer the perfect placement for Apple AirPods, however this space also makes for a great charging pad for other devices. Duo also includes a USB port located at the back of the hub for charging an Apple Watch or other USB devices.

Users can monitor the charge status of their devices on the white LED indicator featured on the front of the hub. Fortunately the Duo’s status light brightness is properly set to not be overbearing at night. The sleek look and machined aluminum frame allows the charging station to operate as functional accessory on your nightstand, or anywhere in the bedroom without being an eyesore.

The Vertical Duo Qi charger comes equipped with everything you will need for the power station including a USB-C cable for the extra USB outlet on back, which allows for charging of a third device. Head over to Defense to check out a ton of other accessories for your device(s).