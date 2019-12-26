Thursday’s best deals include Anker’s post-holiday sale, Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case at $28, and a 30% discount on Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s post-holiday sale is live from $9

With another year’s Christmas festivities in the books, Anker has kicked off a post-holiday sale via its Amazon storefront with offers on charging accessories, speakers, and more. One standout here falls to the Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector, which has dropped to $160. Good for an $80 discount, today’s offer comes within $10 of the lowest we’ve seen and is the second-best discount otherwise. Anker’s Nebula Prizm II can create an up to a 120-inch image, displays content in 1080p, and rocks built-in speakers. Thanks to automatic keystone correction, you won’t have to fiddle around with settings every time you move it. HDMI inputs allow for wired connections, and you’ll also find a USB port. Shop the rest of the deals right here from $9.

Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case hits $28

Amazon offers the Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case in Earl Grey for $28. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 29%, is $5 under our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen since July. With room for two different cards, Twelve South’s case is a fantastic way to add a bit of utility to your iPhone’s cover. Plus, it comes in a trendy leather finish that’s sure to elevate your handset’s style.

Save 30% Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac and more

Amazon is taking 30% or more off a selection of software for Mac and PC with deals starting at under $14. One standout is on a one-year subscription of Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac for $56 as a download. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is $16 under our previous mention and one of the lowest prices to date. Parallels Desktop is one of the best ways to run Windows on your Mac computer. You can drag and drop files between operating systems, test apps, or access software only available on Windows machines, just to name a few of the advantages here. Check out our hands-on review for even more details.

Up to $30 off best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER is doing a holiday flash sale with up to $30 off their best-selling USB-C hubs. For everything else at HyperShop.com, use DEC25 coupon code to get 25% off HYPER’s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables, and more.

15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60 W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K displays. Get 15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28 (automatically applied at checkout).

