YouTuber shares hands-on impressions with $100K gold and diamond iPhone 11

Taking a detour from the everyday tech that he normally focuses on, popular YouTuber MKBHD got his hands on Caviar’s Solarius Zenith Full Gold iPhone 11 Pro for an up-close look at the world’s most expensive iPhone.

MKBHD notes the silliness that is the Caviar Solarius Zenith iPhone 11 Pro with its gold and diamond finish that runs between $100,000-$120,000 at the beginning of his review: “There’s literally nothing I can say about this phone that’s useful to a normal person.”

The Solarius Zenith features 24-carat gold with 137 diamonds and includes a functioning timepiece. Caviar also throws in a pair of custom AirPods Pro and it sounds like each one is delivered by hand by a personal consultant.

MKBHD makes a comparison of this Caviar iPhone to the first-generation Apple Watch that was available in 18K gold before being discontinued when Series 1 arrived. As well as a comparison to ultra-luxury timepieces like an $80,000 limited edition like the one worn and appreciated by Kevin O’Leary. It’s not about functionality, it’s about the craftsmanship and rarity of such items that create interest.

While there are very very few people in the world who would want something like this, it’s interesting to see a real hands-on with the most expensive iPhone in the world. Check out the full video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: