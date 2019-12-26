YouTuber shares hands-on impressions with $100K gold and diamond iPhone 11

- Dec. 26th 2019 8:12 pm PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Taking a detour from the everyday tech that he normally focuses on, popular YouTuber MKBHD got his hands on Caviar’s Solarius Zenith Full Gold iPhone 11 Pro for an up-close look at the world’s most expensive iPhone.

MKBHD notes the silliness that is the Caviar Solarius Zenith iPhone 11 Pro with its gold and diamond finish that runs between $100,000-$120,000 at the beginning of his review: “There’s literally nothing I can say about this phone that’s useful to a normal person.”

The Solarius Zenith features 24-carat gold with 137 diamonds and includes a functioning timepiece. Caviar also throws in a pair of custom AirPods Pro and it sounds like each one is delivered by hand by a personal consultant.

MKBHD makes a comparison of this Caviar iPhone to the first-generation Apple Watch that was available in 18K gold before being discontinued when Series 1 arrived. As well as a comparison to ultra-luxury timepieces like an $80,000 limited edition like the one worn and appreciated by Kevin O’Leary. It’s not about functionality, it’s about the craftsmanship and rarity of such items that create interest.

While there are very very few people in the world who would want something like this, it’s interesting to see a real hands-on with the most expensive iPhone in the world. Check out the full video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CleanMyMac X

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.